Miss Bum Bum Booty Queen Tattoos Donald Trumps’ Face On Her Body

Winner of the recently concluded Miss Bum Bum beauty contest, Erika Canela took to her social media page to share photos of herself getting the United States President-elect, Donald J. Trump’s face tattooed on her body. The winner of the Brazilian beauty contest shocked her fans by posting photos from the tattoo shop where she…

The post Miss Bum Bum Booty Queen Tattoos Donald Trumps’ Face On Her Body appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

