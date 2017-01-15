Miss Bum Bum Brazil Gets Donald Trump’s Face Tattooed On Her Back (Photo)

Miss Bumbum 2016, Erika Canela shared photos of her getting inked with Donald Trump’s face. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share On whys she did it, Erica said:

“I’m a big fan of his. People say ‘you are crazy’, but a lot of people liked it too. I think it’s different, I love it! He is the perfect man, he has built an empire and is pre-destined for greatness. He doesn’t drink, he says what he thinks, and those are qualities I admire. I thought it would be fun to get the tattoo.” See more photo below;

