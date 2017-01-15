Pages Navigation Menu

Miss Bum Bum Brazil Gets Donald Trump’s Face Tattooed On Her Back (Photo)

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Miss Bumbum 2016, Erika Canela shared photos of her getting inked with Donald Trump’s face.

 

On whys she did it, Erica said:
“I’m a big fan of his. People say ‘you are crazy’, but a lot of people liked it too. I think it’s different, I love it! He is the perfect man, he has built an empire and is pre-destined for greatness. He doesn’t drink, he says what he thinks, and those are qualities I admire. I thought it would be fun to get the tattoo.” See more photo below;Miss Bum Bum Brazil Gets Donald Trump’s Face Tattooed On Her Back (Photo) Miss Bum Bum Brazil Gets Donald Trump’s Face Tattooed On Her Back (Photo) 2

