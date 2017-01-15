Miss Juliana: The Beauty Queen With Extraordinary Talent

Miss Okojie Juliana is from Esan South of Edo State. The beautiful graduate of Agricultural Economic and Extension, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Edo was one time Face of Super Model , Face of Global Beauty 2015 and now Miss Charity Ambassador Royal Queen 2017. She speaks with ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM.

What inspired your decision to go into the pageant industry?

I got into the pageant industry officially in 2015 after I had won the first runner up Face Off 2015 as most persons around me would always tell me to go into modeling fully because they have the opinion I have the features of a model. So in 2015 I got the courage and went for Face Of Global Beauty 2015 and emerged the super model for that year and so that was how I got into the pageant industry

How did you clinched the Miss Charity Ambassador Royal Queen crown?

First of all, it was by Gods grace I won the Miss Charity Ambassador royal queen. I put up good efforts so I feel my efforts was seen by the organisers of Miss Charity Ambassador, judges and they gave me the crown because the were fair and not partial. So Miss Charity is a fair pageant were you get what you deserve when you work hard

What reward has the crown brought to you?

The crown has brought me lots of fame and popularity. But since the year is just beginning, my fingers are still crossed because I know it has more rewards to offer as the time goes by

What project will you like to achieve with your crown?

Alot… but will start with a school project to put smiles on the faces of children, bring back those areas of education that have been neglected as we know education is an important tool for a better tomorrow, as well as empowerment through agriculture

People want to organise pageant for one reason or the other; do you think it is helping the society?

Yes I think it is helping because it create avenues for youth to explore positively and make positive impact to the society through their pet projects the winners tend to carry out.

Tell us about your family background?

My parents are civil servants, from Edo State but based in Abuja .I and my siblings were brought up by them. we are five girls in number ,my sisters are graduates, doing well for themselves and some are married. My family,I will say is living averagely comfortable. My sisters are the best if I have to choose a family again I will choose them. They have been supportive all the way

Tell us about your love life and relationship;

It is going well and I am happy with it

Let us into your lifestyle, Fashion,accessories,parties etc?

When it comes to fashion I am a lover of good clothes, bags and shoes. I like accessories and nice hairs. As we know looking good is good business so I look good for myself. For it is said you dress the way you want to be addressed. For parties I am not the party type. I party occasionally and when necessary

What do you like or dislike about Abuja?

Abuja is business oriented so it a platform to explore your career, if you are ready to work hard to achieve your dreams of becoming successful

What are your hobbies?

My hobbies are modeling, acting, traveling, sporting and making new friends

Any advices for upcoming queens?

Yes, my advise to them is to keep trying never give up until they get to the top for Rome was not built in a day and when they finally become a queen they should use their crown to make a change and make impacts positively to our society

What kind of music do you like?

I love blues and R and B

What next after your tenure as queen?

It is not the end of my work, I will continue to work and make impacts to the society positively through charity

With the current situation in the country do you have any political view on President Muhammadu Buhari?

No comment… I just know with time things will get better.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

