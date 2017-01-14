Miss Universe Colombia: ‘I love the Philippines!’ – ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN News
Miss Universe Colombia: 'I love the Philippines!'
It appears Miss Universe Colombia Andrea Tovar does not have any ill feelings toward the Philippines, despite the infamous gaffe that marred last year's edition of the Miss Universe competition. If one could recall, Ariadna Gutierrez, Colombia's …
