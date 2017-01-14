Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Miss Universe Colombia: ‘I love the Philippines!’ – ABS-CBN News

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


ABS-CBN News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Miss Universe Colombia: 'I love the Philippines!'
ABS-CBN News
It appears Miss Universe Colombia Andrea Tovar does not have any ill feelings toward the Philippines, despite the infamous gaffe that marred last year's edition of the Miss Universe competition. If one could recall, Ariadna Gutierrez, Colombia's
Miss Nigeria, Others Arrive Manila for Miss Universe PageantInformation Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.