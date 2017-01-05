Missing Child: Young girl reportedly kidnapped at Ipaja Ayobo

A Facebook user has reached out to the general public for help in locating her niece kidnapped in Ipaja Ayobo.

A young girl has been reportedly kidnapped at the Ipaja Ayobo area of Lagos state on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

Twitter user, Florence Toyin, shared a post revealing that her niece was kidnapped by a man she described as ‘tall and light skinned’.

She went on to plead with the general public to help with information if the young girl is spotted anywhere in the state.

If you have any relevant information, please contact her on Twitter since she failed to provide a contact number.

