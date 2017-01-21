Missing Eldoret lawyer resurfaces in Nairobi – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Missing Eldoret lawyer resurfaces in Nairobi
Daily Nation
Eldoret-based lawyer Simon Lilan speaking to journalists on January 9, 2017. His family has asked the government to help them find him. PHOTO | DENNIS LUBANGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Lawyer who wanted to stop Mark Too burial had been hiding in a Nairobi apartment
Police ordered to arrest late Mark Too's lawyer
Mark Too lawyer Simon Lilan resurfaces
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG