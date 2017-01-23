Missing MH370 “likely” to be north of search area in Indian Ocean

Hood, who is leading the search, told reporters that it’s highly likely the area now defined by the experts contains the aircraft but that’s not absolutely for certain.

He said that the the department would have liked to continue the search and bring closure to the families of those on board.

“Having met a number of family members personally, they continue to have protracted and prolonged grief.

“I’m profoundly sorry for these people,’’ Hood said.

Report says MH370 went missing on March 8, 2014, during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with a total of 239 people on board.

Families and relatives of the passengers from the missing plane have criticised authorities for announcing the suspension of the search that cost the three countries more than 150 million dollars.

Recently, the governments of Australia, Malaysia, and China announced the suspension of the underwater search after sweeping 120,000 square km of the ocean bed because there was “no credible new information.”

The vessel involved in the search, Fugro Equator, returned to port in Western Australia’s capital Perth in a ceremony attended by ministers from the three countries.

In December, experts had recommended for the search to continue, saying the aircraft could be within a 25,000 square kilometres area to the north of the official search zone.