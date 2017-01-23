Mixed Feelings Trail Hosting Of BBN In South Africa

Even as the second edition of Big Brother Nigeria began on Sunday, some Nigerians have shown their displeasure at hosting the event in South Africa.

The Big Brother Nigeria reality show returned after ten years and with 12 housemates all Nigerians unveiled by the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

They are Uriel, Kemen, CocoIce, Bally, Marvis, Tony, Gifty, Soma, Bisola, Miyonse, TBoss and Efe. Nigerians queried on social media why such an event for Nigerians will hold in South Africa instead of in Nigeria.

Wale Adetona posted: Hosting an event for Naija, I thought we were over this. This same thing was done with The Voice Naija. Sundowns_Fanatic posted: because South Africa is the United States of Africa. It’s Europe basically for Africans. Another name Kinglsey Omose posted in pidgin English: Una president go UK for medical checkup yet you dey ask why DSTV dey host Big Brother Naija for South Africa.

Following some of these negative comments the producers, Multichoice responding on tweeter said DSTV Nigeria does not have the capacity to host the show because they have a fully equipped house in South Africa. The official handle of the DSTV stated that the house has already been in placed in the home country of the satellite TV which makes the production and transmission easy. It also stated that apart from Big Brother Africa, previous editions for other African countries were also held at the same house in South Africa.

Meanwhile Efe, the Warri boy from Jos Town has emerged the Head of House at the reality show as the contestants have been busy with different activities on the first full day. Former BBN mates and celebs like Daddy Showkey and Oritsefemi were part of the opening of BBN show held at Classique Event Place in Ikeja, Lagos.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

