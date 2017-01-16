Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mixed fortunes for Oriental teams – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Mixed fortunes for Oriental teams
The Nation Newspaper
Enyimba enjoyed their first home win of the season at their new abode in Calabar after they defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0 at the U J Esuene Stadium with Ibrahim Mustapha's 21st minute goal the only difference in the closely fought NPFL Match Day One tie.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.