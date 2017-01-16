Mixed fortunes for Oriental teams – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Mixed fortunes for Oriental teams
The Nation Newspaper
Enyimba enjoyed their first home win of the season at their new abode in Calabar after they defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0 at the U J Esuene Stadium with Ibrahim Mustapha's 21st minute goal the only difference in the closely fought NPFL Match Day One tie.
