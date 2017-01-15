Mkhitaryan: Klopp Made Me Say No To Liverpool

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed the reason he snubbed Liverpool when he was at Dortmund was due to Klopp convincing him to stay.

Rodgers was hoping to sign the Armenian midfielder back in 2013, but missed out on him, as he renewed with Dortmund.

Mkhitaryan later signed for Manchester United and will be facing his former boss and a club he could be playing for today.

“I spoke two or three times on the phone to Rodgers, he was saying he really wanted me and that I would get to play with Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard,” Mkhitaryan told the Daily Mail.

“Half of me thought I had to go there, the other half was not so confident, that the gap to the Premier League might be too big for a skinny player from the Ukrainian League.

“Two weeks later, Klopp broke off his holiday on an island next to Denmark to come and see me in Dortmund. I knew he had a good reputation for working with younger players and, after we met, I felt more comfortable to sign for Dortmund. I think I made the right decision.”

Mkhitaryan will be taking on his former boss on Sunday and he has nothing but good memories of his time with the German.

“He was always next to you if there were playing problems or life problems. He is a good person,” he added.

“In particular, he helped me a lot because I was thinking too much about football. I took defeats too seriously, I would obsess about any chances I missed. He told me that it is just life and I had to let it go because when the next chance comes, I needed to be in the right frame of mind to take it.

“I learned to realise that everyone makes mistakes in life and you cannot worry on the pitch. You have to forget about it.”

The post Mkhitaryan: Klopp Made Me Say No To Liverpool appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

