Nigerians caution each other against ponzi schemes – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigerians caution each other against ponzi schemes
The second day into the new year, Nigerians on social media have begun 2017 with a discussion on NNN Nigeria a ponzi scheme modeled alongside popular money doubling scheme Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM). NNN debuted in Nigeria just few …
