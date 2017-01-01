Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MMM: Anxiety among participants as January 13 draws close

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

mmm

MMM, the Ponzi scheme also known as Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, sent its participants into panic last month when it announced that all accounts used by Nigerians had been frozen. Precisely on Tuesday December 13 2016, one day after the Eid-el-Maulud holiday, Nigerians woke up to the news which many MMM enthusiasts, who fondly call themselves […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

MMM: Anxiety among participants as January 13 draws close

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.