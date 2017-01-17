MMM: Apostle Johnson Suleiman sacks pastor for playing ponzi scheme
The Apostle Johnson Suleiman’s church, Omega Fire Ministries, OFM, Worldwide, has fired one of its Pastors, Joseph Aiyedun, for using the ministry’s name to participate in popular money doubling scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Movement, MMM. This was disclosed in a statement by the church’s Head of Administration, Pastor David Apelorioye. The statement disclosed that Aiyedun prior […]
