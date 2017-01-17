Pages Navigation Menu

MMM: Apostle Johnson Suleiman sacks pastor for playing ponzi scheme

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

The Apostle Johnson Suleiman’s church, Omega Fire Ministries, OFM, Worldwide, has fired one of its Pastors, Joseph Aiyedun, for using the ministry’s name to participate in popular money doubling scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Movement, MMM. This was disclosed in a statement by the church’s Head of Administration, Pastor David Apelorioye. The statement disclosed that Aiyedun prior […]

