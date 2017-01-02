Pages Navigation Menu

MMM assures of 14 Jan. date for unfreezing of accounts

The New Year begins with good news for over three million participants in MMM Nigeria scheme as operators of the platform announced on Monday that it will keep to its promise of unfreezing all accounts on 14 January. Operators of the platform, described by many as a “ponzi scheme”  had frozen all accounts of participants last December over fears that the scheme may crash from simultaneous  withdrawal of funds  by participants. However, there were speculations that the scheme which promised investors 30 per cent return after a month may had crashed.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

