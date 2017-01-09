Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MMM dumps Naira, unveils new mode of payment in Nigeria

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

mmm

Ahead of its long anticipated resumption, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, otherwise known as MMM, Nigeria, says it has introduced Bitcoin, said to be the world’s best performing currency in 2016, as part of its mode of payment in its comeback plans. The ponzi scheme had announced a ‘freeze’ on accounts of users in December 2016,  and […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

MMM dumps Naira, unveils new mode of payment in Nigeria

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.