Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MMM: EFCC, SEC jointly declare total war on ponzi schemes

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

mmm

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, on Thursday vowed to clamp down on fraudulent operators in the Nigerian capital market. Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman, EFCC, and his SEC counterpart, Mournir Gwarzo made the pledge while signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, for cooperation at the EFCC head […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

MMM: EFCC, SEC jointly declare total war on ponzi schemes

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.