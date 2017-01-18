MMM explains why Get Help order was removed

Popular Ponzi money doubling scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Movement, MMM, has explained why their Get Help Order, GH, was removed from its site.

Recall that the Ponzi scheme had in December suspended its operation with the promise to resume on January 14, 2017.

Despite resuming a day ahead of its scheduled resumption date, some participants have been unable to do withdrawal and apply for help.

Some participants can’t access the Get Help Order on their dashboard, while others claim they can.

Explaining the reason for the missing Get Help Order on the dash board of some of its participants, MMM, in a message on its website said the GH button was not cancelled but was only removed due

to system upgrade.

The message reads,

“Many participants woke up this morning to see that their Get Help (GH) orders have been removed completely from their PO’s Dashboard. Though some people called it canceled but the truth of the matter is that it was only removed not canceled. Please note that the GH orders were not cancelled because if cancelled, you will see it at the right hand side as deleted. It was removed because of the following reasons:

“There is an ongoing upgrade because programmers are always working on the MMM system every day so the promised New Model can be unveiled as soon as possible. You might notice earlier this morning, the login Captcha was showing alphanumeric as against the numbers until it restored to numbers later today.

“Moreso, many participants have formed the habit of cancelling their GH orders and creating new GH orders hoping they will be matched earlier. There is no need for that anyway but to forestall that, the created GH orders were removed and that is why you can’t create new GH orders because the old GH orders have not been cancelled but removed and withdrawal is still pending.

“There is no cause for any alarm over the removed GH orders, if you check your Mavro, you will notice the value of the removed GH order has been restored and had also increased though it is still showing pending withdrawal.

“There have been reports of “removed GH orders” in some POs. The removed GH orders are mostly GH orders created on Friday/Saturday.

“There is no cause for any alarm. The value of the removed GH order has been restored and increased though showing pending withdrawal.

“The removal of the GH orders and other changes/errors you might notice are indications that the#NewModel is taking shape gradually.

“Tuesday (Mavro growing day), a lot of participants created GH orders thus the message “GH amount exceeds allowed daily maximum.

“Please await further instructions either to create a new GH order or if it will be automatically restored and matched.

“We crave your indulgence, patience & understanding at this period. We are doing our best to have these issues/upgrades resolved ASAP.