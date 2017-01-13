MMM Investors Celebrate Unfreezing Of Mavros (Videos)
Following the unfreezing of access off the ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM, on Friday, participants of the scheme have taken to celebration and hosting of parties to express their happiness. It will be recalled that access to get help on the scheme restricted for over a month, a development that caused so much panic…
