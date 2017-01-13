MMM Investors Celebrate Unfreezing Of Mavros (Videos)

Following the unfreezing of access off the ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM, on Friday, participants of the scheme have taken to celebration and hosting of parties to express their happiness. It will be recalled that access to get help on the scheme restricted for over a month, a development that caused so much panic…

The post MMM Investors Celebrate Unfreezing Of Mavros (Videos) appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

