MMM Nigeria Begins Matching Of Participants (Photos)

MyNaijaInfo.com

MMM Participants Matched. Popular Financial Aid Scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, Called MMM has finally kept to its word by Unfreezing Participants Funds before January 14, 2017. Meanwhile, Participants have decried their inability to get matched after placing their GH (Get help) Orders as at Friday. On Saturday, MMM announced on their Twitter handle that All will be paid but the System is programmed to Pay the Poor (Below N50,000) first before Paying the Rich. This caused a lot of reactions as Nigeria bashed them once more. The GH orders will be matched based on explanation given in the PO. The poor and economically disadvantaged first then the rich. Be patient! — MMM Nigeria Support (@MMMNigeriaHelp) January 14, 2017 Later, MMM announced that Payments no longer has anything to do with GH Ammounts, that Everyone will get paid, Pleading with all to be Patient. ALSO SEE: See Job OPENINGS in UNIZIK This 2017 Here! First to place GH order does not mean 1st to be matched. Pls be patient with the system, everyone will certainly be paid. That’s a promise! — MMM Nigeria Support (@MMMNigeriaHelp) January 14, 2017 However, Reports and Pictures coming to MNI Desk today have confirmed that MMM have […]

