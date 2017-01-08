MMM Nigeria introduces bitcoin, world’s best performing currency, in comeback plans – TheCable
|
Live Bitcoin News
|
MMM Nigeria introduces bitcoin, world's best performing currency, in comeback plans
TheCable
MMM Nigeria, popular Ponzi scheme, has introduced bitcoin, the world's best performing currency, as part of its mode of payment in its comeback plans. The Ponzi scheme, which froze accounts of participants on December 13, 2016, is preparing to return, …
Over 100000 Merchants In Nigeria Now Accept Bitcoin Payments
Indonesia is on the Right Track to Become a Major Bitcoin Hub
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG