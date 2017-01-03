Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MMM Nigeria Investors Of Unfreezing Accounts By Jan. 14

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in MMM Nigeria | 0 comments

Popular Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM, has assured investors of unfreezing their accounts on January 14. This was a resolution reached at a meeting with one of its key Guider simply known as Mr Andrew and was contained in a circular on its official Twitter handle, @MMMNigeriaHelp. It will be recalled that MMM had…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post MMM Nigeria Investors Of Unfreezing Accounts By Jan. 14 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.