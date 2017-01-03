MMM Nigeria Investors Of Unfreezing Accounts By Jan. 14
Popular Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM, has assured investors of unfreezing their accounts on January 14. This was a resolution reached at a meeting with one of its key Guider simply known as Mr Andrew and was contained in a circular on its official Twitter handle, @MMMNigeriaHelp. It will be recalled that MMM had…
The post MMM Nigeria Investors Of Unfreezing Accounts By Jan. 14 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG