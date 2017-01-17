Pages Navigation Menu

MMM Nigeria participants Panic as their “GH” (Get Help) Orders are Removed or Still Unfulfilled

Mavrodians (participants of MMM) Nigeria are panicking because they cannot retrieve money from the scheme. Many people woke up this morning to find out their GH requests were removed. The Herald reports – Over 92 hours since the ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, MMM, announced its return and unfreezing of Mavros after a month’s freezing […]

