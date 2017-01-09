MMM Nigeria Plans to Revive Its Ponzi Scheme by Introducing MAVRO-NAIRA

MMM, the “most successful” Ponzi Scheme has planned a revival of its Nigerian arm of business, or so it would seem. The investment scheme created an outburst in the cryptocurrency community recently by introducing Bitcoin investments. Attracted by the promises, many people jumped on the bandwagon, in spite of being advised against it. Those who … Continue reading MMM Nigeria Plans to Revive Its Ponzi Scheme by Introducing MAVRO-NAIRA

The post MMM Nigeria Plans to Revive Its Ponzi Scheme by Introducing MAVRO-NAIRA appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

