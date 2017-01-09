MMM Nigeria Plans to Revive Its Ponzi Scheme by Introducing MAVRO-NAIRA
MMM, the “most successful” Ponzi Scheme has planned a revival of its Nigerian arm of business, or so it would seem. The investment scheme created an outburst in the cryptocurrency community recently by introducing Bitcoin investments. Attracted by the promises, many people jumped on the bandwagon, in spite of being advised against it. Those who … Continue reading MMM Nigeria Plans to Revive Its Ponzi Scheme by Introducing MAVRO-NAIRA
