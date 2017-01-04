MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts
MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts. The Scheme on its official Twitter account assured Nigerians their accounts will be unfrozen on January 14. “We promised that our participants’ confirmed Mavros will be unfrozen (ability to make withdrawal) from January 14th, 2017. […]
