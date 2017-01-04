MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts. The Scheme on its official Twitter account assured Nigerians their accounts will be unfrozen on January 14. “We promised that our participants’ confirmed Mavros will be unfrozen (ability to make withdrawal) from January 14th, 2017. […]

The post MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

