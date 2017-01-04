MMM Nigeria Subscribers to Meet National Assembly to Legalise Scheme
Nigeria subscribers of the controversial Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM), are undaunted despite temporary closure of the operations as they plan to meet with the House of Representatives’ committees on finance and banking and currency to seek for government’s recognition of the scheme. The MMM community in Abuja, which is coordinating the planned meeting,…
The post MMM Nigeria Subscribers to Meet National Assembly to Legalise Scheme appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG