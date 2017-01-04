Pages Navigation Menu

MMM Nigeria urges users to promote scheme ahead of January 14‎ return

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

mmm

MMM Nigeria has told its participants to continue to promote the scheme, as it prepares to resume in a few days. The ponzi scheme announced a ‘freeze’ on accounts of users in December 2016 and promised to return January 14, 2017. It has now asked participants to perform “Promo Tasks: A New Tool for MMM […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

