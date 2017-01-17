Pages Navigation Menu

MMM Nigeria: Why Your GH Requests Was Cancelled

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

MMM Removes GH Requests of Participants. Financial help scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM Nigeria has issued a statement over the cancellation of GH (Withdrawal) Orders of its Participants on Tuesday. MMM Participants who Placed withdrawals above N50,000 while Waiting to be matched realized that their orders were Removed or Hidden and the Withdrawal amounts in their Accounts reverted to Zero (0). ALSO READ: How Army Mistakenly Bombed IDP Camp, Kills Two IDPs Meanwhile, MMM Nigeria through their Twitter handle ‘MMM Nigeria Support’, today Apologized for the action, while explaining why such measures were taken. See Tweets below:

