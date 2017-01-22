Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MMM: Nigerians must stop being greedy, SEC DG says

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Mr Mounir Gwarzo, Director- General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that the solution to ponzi schemes in the country was a change of attitude. Gwarzo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that for Ponzi schemes to be eradicated, Nigerians must stop being greedy. “The fundamental solution to this Ponzi scheme has to do with our own attitude as people.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.