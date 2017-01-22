MMM: Nigerians must stop being greedy, SEC DG says
Mr Mounir Gwarzo, Director- General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that the solution to ponzi schemes in the country was a change of attitude. Gwarzo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that for Ponzi schemes to be eradicated, Nigerians must stop being greedy. “The fundamental solution to this Ponzi scheme has to do with our own attitude as people.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG