MMM: “No one forced them to invest” – UNIOSUN say students must pay N2bn debt – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
MMM: "No one forced them to invest" – UNIOSUN say students must pay N2bn debt
Daily Post Nigeria
Vice Chancellor of the Osun State University, UNIOSUN, Prof. Labode Popoola, said on Saturday that the institution would collect the over N2bn debt owed by the students. He declared that it was of no significance whether or not the students had …
UNIOSUN VC Sends Strong Message To Students Who Invested “Institution Fees” On MMM
Students invested school fees in MMM, says UNIOSUN VC
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG