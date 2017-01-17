MMM: No payment, 72 hours after comeback

Seventy-two hours after it’s return, 24 hours before the scheduled date, MMM Nigeria is yet to pay a single subscriber. After its return on Friday, some MMM participants who spoke with newsmen said although they were able to request for their money, they have not been paid as accounts remain frozen. Kolade Ogunwande, who said…

The post MMM: No payment, 72 hours after comeback appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

