MMM Opens Portal for Participants to Make Withdrawal Requests

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

Money doubling scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Movement (MMM), has opened its portal for participants to create Get Help (GH) requests – withdrawals. The scheme had frozen withdrawals on December 13 2016 over “heavy workload on  system”.   According to the letter in December, the ban on withdrawals was partly due to negative reports by the media on […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

