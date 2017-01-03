MMM participant visits herbalist, threatens to kill whoever sends him fake teller
This was the same guy that proposed to the lady who provided help for him on MMM.
Valentine announced on Facebook that he has visited a herbalist so he can kill anyone who uploads fake teller for him on MMM.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG