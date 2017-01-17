Pages Navigation Menu

MMM: Participants react to new payment system

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday expressed happiness with the return of MMM, but say its new system of payment has dampened their moral. Participants of the scheme have continued to celebrate the return of the controversial money-doubling scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), which resumed activities on January 13. The new system of payment prioritises participants with smaller sums of money in the system, therefore causing participants with larger sums to wait for payment coupled with a new payout limit.

