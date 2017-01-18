Pages Navigation Menu

MMM: Provide ‘help’ to get ‘help’ – Scheme issues new guideline

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

mmm

Popular Ponzi money doubling scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Movement, MMM, has come up with a stringent measure, after it appears participants are no longer willing to invest in the scheme. The scheme in a message to its participants said to get help, they must first provide one. In the message left on the PO of its […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

