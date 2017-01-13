MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts

Participants in the Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) on Friday heaved a sigh of relief as the money-spinning venture promoters announced their resumption after one month break that left them in suspense. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MMM promoters in a message to the participants on its portal reassured them that it was…

The post MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

