MMM: SEC warns against investment in digital currencies

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned Nigerians against investing in digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Swisscoin and OneCoin. In a public notice on its website, SEC warned that none of the individuals or companies promoting the use of the currencies is recognised by it or any other regulatory agency in Nigeria. It also warned that investors stand the risks of losing their money in various investments being promoted by the companies, including fraudulent pyramid schemes.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

