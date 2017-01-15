Pages Navigation Menu

MMM: SEC warns Nigerians again as police speak on ‘arrest of operators’

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

mmm

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has restated its warning to the public against investing in MMM with crypto currencies such as OneCoin, Bitcoin and such other virtual or digital currencies. Recall that the Mavrodi Mondial Movement recently introduced Bitcoin, said to be the world’s best performing currency in 2016, for its operations. But SEC […]

