MMM: SEC Warns Nigerians Against Investing In Bitcoins

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has warned Nigerians patronising Ponzi Schemes against investing in digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Swisscoin and OneCoin.

In a public notice on its website on Thursday, SEC stated that none of the individuals or companies promoting the use of the currencies is recognised by it or any other regulatory agency in Nigeria.

The commission stressed the risks and possibilities of investors losing their money to such investments being promoted by these companies, including fraudulent pyramid schemes.

The warning comes in the wake of the return of Nigeria’s leading Ponzi scheme, MMM Nigeria, which had earlier placed a one-month ban on all withdrawals from December 13, 2016.

Upon resumption, the scheme introduced the use of bitcoins as part of its payment options, citing bitcoin’s steady growth in value as a reason for participants to adopt the currency.

However, SEC urged the general public not to throw caution to the wind with regard to digital currencies as a vehicle of investments.

“The public should also be aware that any investment opportunities promoted by these persons, companies or entities are likely to be of a risky nature with a high risk of loss of money, while others may be outright fraudulent pyramid schemes,” the regulatory body noted. “Given that these instruments and the persons, companies or entities that promote them have neither been authorized, nor any guidelines/regulations developed for them by any of the regulatory authorities in Nigeria, there is no protection available to users or investors in these virtual currencies from financial losses if the virtual currencies fail or the companies promoting them go out of business. “The public and consumers of financial services are further advised that before making any investment or entering into any financial services transaction they should ascertain that the entity with whom the investment or transaction is being made is authorized by the commission or other financial services regulatory authority as applicable to provide such services.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has said it does not have any directive from the government to arrest operators or participants of the MMM, a Ponzi scheme.

It also explained that it would not go after operators or participants in the scheme because no one had complained about being swindled by the programme.

The post MMM: SEC Warns Nigerians Against Investing In Bitcoins appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

