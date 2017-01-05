MMM Seeks Massive Online Publicity Ahead Of Jan 13

With 10 days before the January 13, date which online Ponzi scheme, MMM Nigeria, would resume operations after freezing accounts of its participants in December last year, the promoters of the scheme have called on participants to begin online publicity of the scheme ahead of its resumption.

The scheme which has in its talons more than three million Nigerians on its website asked participants, whose accounts were frozen, to perform “Promo Tasks: A New Tool for MMM Community Development.”

MMM in a message to subscribers said the tasks, which would be done both online and offline, is expected to promote the scheme and drive “traffic and participation” by the time the handlers lift the freeze on January 13, 2017.

“Being an MMM member implies not only opportunities, but also a responsibility for the state and development of the MMM Community. MMM is our home, and we are responsible to build and refine it.

“A lot of participants genuinely want to promote MMM, spread its ideology amongst people, though not always knowing what exactly has to be done. Therefore we have created a new promo tasks section in the PO, which is added with various tasks: online and offline, easy and complicated, individual and team-oriented.

“A member who will perform these tasks will be benefited, because the tasks will allow him to attract new referrals, build his structure (and get bonuses for that), and it will be useful the whole Community, because more people will learn about MMM and its ideology.”

The message furthered that a “task may guide a member to join a Facebook group and write a comment to create some tweets on Twitter, like a YouTube video, share news on Google Plus, and make your website.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

