MMM: The Bigger The Money, The Longer The Waiting Period

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday expressed happiness with the return of MMM, but say its new system of payment has dampened their morale.

Participants of the scheme have continued to celebrate the return of the controversial money-doubling scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, which resumed activities on January 13.

The new system of payment prioritises participants with smaller sums of money in the system, therefore causing participants with larger sums to wait for payment, coupled with a new payout limit.

A number of participants who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja confirmed that they had been matched for payment on Monday, January 23.

According to the participants, they are happy that they can prove skeptics wrong.

Musa Aliyu, a trader said that he was happy that the programme had resumed, adding that it had changed his life.

“I was scared at first that MMM would fail to return on the scheduled date, but I was happy to learn that they resumed ahead of schedule.

“People had been so skeptical about the programme, but I know that since the president came into power, finances have been hard. I will always thank MMM for saving my family from financial struggles in 2016.

“I am one of the people who had money in the system before it went on a break and now I have been matched for payment. The comeback has encouraged some of my friends to sign up for MMM and I’m sure this comeback will encourage more to join.”

Mrs. Ayomide Olatunji, a housewife, said that she was not happy to hear of the new payment system, but she was sure it would pay off in the long run.

“I can’t express my joy right now, knowing that I will be getting my money back soon. When I learned that the system prioritises those with smaller sums of money in the system and that there is a daily payment limit, I was really annoyed.

“I have a larger sum of money in the system, so that means I will have to wait a while to get paid and my payment may come in installments; but I know it will pay off in the long run. These are necessary measures to prevent the programme from crashing in the near future,” she said.

Mr. Joshua Agim, an entrepreneur, said, “We know the dangers of this system, but the media and government should leave us alone.

“The system successfully matched me yesterday and I am expecting my money and interest soon. This programme has helped me a lot and done for me what the government has failed to do.

“Government has no right to arrest participants when most government officials are assumed to be busy looting our funds. Government and skeptics should just leave us alone.

“People said the programme had crashed and they made jest of us; but now, we are back in business,’’ Agim said. (NAN)

