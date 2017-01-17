Pages Navigation Menu

I think MMM has swallowed my money, participant cries out

Vanguard

I think MMM has swallowed my money, participant cries out
NAIJ.COM
An MMM participant has said she scared her money might have been swallowed up or trapped in the scheme. The participant who simply referred to herself as Dolapo said she provided help before the scheme was frozen and was expecting to get help …
MMM: The fool and his money are partedVanguard
Nigeria: One Nation Under MMMAllAfrica.com

