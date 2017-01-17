I think MMM has swallowed my money, participant cries out – NAIJ.COM
|
Vanguard
|
I think MMM has swallowed my money, participant cries out
NAIJ.COM
An MMM participant has said she scared her money might have been swallowed up or trapped in the scheme. The participant who simply referred to herself as Dolapo said she provided help before the scheme was frozen and was expecting to get help …
MMM: The fool and his money are parted
Nigeria: One Nation Under MMM
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG