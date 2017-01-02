MMM to unfreeze account on January 14
Popular Ponzi money doubling scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM, has assured participants that their accounts will be unfrozen on January 14. This was a resolution reached at a meeting with one of its key Guider simply known as Mr Andrew and was contained in a circular on its official Twitter handle, @MMMNigeriaHelp. Recall that MMM […]
MMM to unfreeze account on January 14
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG