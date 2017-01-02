Pages Navigation Menu

MMM to unfreeze account on January 14

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Popular Ponzi money doubling scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, MMM, has assured participants that their accounts will be unfrozen on January 14. This was a resolution reached at a meeting with one of its key Guider simply known as Mr Andrew and was contained in a circular on its official Twitter handle, @MMMNigeriaHelp. Recall that MMM […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

