MMM: Why Nigerian government cannot stop scheme – IT expert

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

mmm

Following discreet moves by the Nigerian government to flush out the Mavrodi Mondial Movement MMM, a technology expert, Tope Aladenusi has said the inability to trace the movement of funds in the bank accounts will make it impossible to identify the promoters of the scheme or recover the funds. Recall that MMM notified its participants […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

