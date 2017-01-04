MMM: Why we set up meeting with FG – Abuja subscribers
After the House of representatives passed a resolution seeking the abolition of Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, otherwise known as MMM and probe of its promoters in the country, the MMM community in Abuja, has disclosed plans to set up a meeting with the government. Recall that in November last year, the House of Representatives condemned the […]
MMM: Why we set up meeting with FG – Abuja subscribers
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG