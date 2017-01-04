Pages Navigation Menu

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Succession – Fury Over VP Mnangagwa’s ‘I’m the Boss’ Coffee Mug – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Africa


NewsDay

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Succession – Fury Over VP Mnangagwa's 'I'm the Boss' Coffee Mug
AllAfrica.com
The battle to succeed Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe crossed over into 2017 with internal squabbles in the fractious ruling Zanu-PF party being taken to a coffee mug. Mugabe's deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is tipped to take over from the …
VP Mnangagwa interview makes troubling reading- MoyoBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
Mnangagwa Clashes With fr CIO Boss In Bikita WestZimEye – Zimbabwe News

all 5 news articles »

