Mo Abudu hosts Wole Soyinka, Abimbola Fashola to private movie screening

The CEO of EbonyLife TV, Mo Abudu and The Elfike Film Collective hosted Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka and former Lagos State First Lady, Abimbola Fashola, to a private screening of “The Wedding Party.”

The screening which held at the Filmhouse IMAX Cinema, Lekki, was attended by celebrities including Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Somkele Idhalama, Enyinna Nwigwe, Ikechukwu, Jeta Amata, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde among others.

A collaboration between EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Koga Studios and Inkblot Productions, “The Wedding Party” has reportedly grossed over N200 million, becoming the most profitable movie of 2016 in Nigeria.

According to one of the producers, Naz Onuzo, they had projected N70 million for box office, with N85 million as their target. The comedy movie which premiered on December 16, 2016, holds a record as the biggest opening week in history of Nollywood with N36 million in three days.

Directed by Kemi Adetiba, the romantic comedy which was first announced in April 2016 screened for the first time on Thursday, September 8, 2016, at the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as a selection of the Spotlight City to City programme.

The movie also screened at the 2016 Joburg Film Festival which held from October 28 to November 5, 2016. The romantic comedy is written by playwright, Tosin Otudeko.

