Mobile porting drops to 27,644

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said telecommunications service providers recorded 27,644 Mobile Number Portability (MNP) activities in December, 2016. This was revealed in the ”Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators” report obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos. The report showed that there was a decrease of 6,475 in the porting activities during the period as against 34,119 recorded in the preceding month.

