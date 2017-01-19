Model Coco Austin Flaunts Boobs In Beach Shots With Daughter, Chanel

American model, Coco Austin flashed her fans more as she wore matching bikini with her daughter. The model was spotted on the beach in Miami, Florida with her daughter, Chanel as they wore matching outfits to the beach. The mother and daughter moment was soon turned into a family time as the model’s husband, Ice…

The post Model Coco Austin Flaunts Boobs In Beach Shots With Daughter, Chanel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

