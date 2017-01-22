Models living fake lives

–Ikedinma Margaret, Beauty Queen

By ANIBEZE SYLVESTER

In 2016, a new frontier opened up for Ikedinma Margaret when she won the 2016 edition of Most Ultimate Model Nigeria, a pageant organized by Djee Power Innovative Limited and Djee Entertainment. An indigene of Imo State and a 200 Level student of Biomedical Technology at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, Margaret, who started modeling at the age of 17 in this chat with Entertainer opens up on her modeling career and dreams.

How did you feel when you won the pageant?

\Wow!!!! It was like a dream come true. I was so happy I kept singing praises to God. I couldn’t wait to get off the stage and inform my family; it was really a memorable moment for me.

Did you ever believe you could win?

I got to know about the contest through a friend’s friend. The crown alongside the benefits were exciting so I decided to give it a try. At the auditions I was tensed up because the models in camp were awesomely talented. It was so bad I told myself I was going to quit but my friend encouraged me to hang on there. I felt intimidated but eventually it all gingered my spirits and made me work harder. The desire to win wasn’t there; I just gave my best and left the judges and God decided the rest.

How was your growing up like?

I come from a family of seven. I was born and raised in Abia State. I am forever grateful to God for the parents he gave to me; they molded me into the piece of art I am today. Like most African parents, my parents never spared the rod. We were taught to look out for each other. Growing up in the city of Aba, my parents didn’t allow us mingle with ‘Aba breed’ so we were forbidden from going downstairs. We were often times locked up in our flat during the holidays till our parents returned. And when they were around we only left the flat with an excuse which we must have fabricated intentionally just to see our friends even if it was for five minutes. It was a childhood to remember especially the time we found a spare key which must have fallen from our parents bunch. We hid it and used it to open the door whenever my parents were out and when we heard the sound of dad’s car approaching, we ran inside and locked the door and pretended like nothing happened. On one of such occasions my brother fell and broke his arm. We were all given the beating of our lives including the boy with a broken arm (laughter).

How did you come into modeling?

I started at the age of 17 in my first year at the University. My department’s Fresher’s Night was approaching and freshmen were advised to register for the pageantry. I wasn’t interested initially but the prizes lured me into registering. However, I lost to someone I felt did not performed better than I did so was I decided to go into modeling, I wanted to prove that I was better-off and deserved the crown. I hooked up with Dazzle Modeling Agency and my grooming began.

What challenges did you face as model?

Staying fit was a major challenge. Had to work out always to maintain a trim tummy and I also watched what I ate. We were taught to always look presentable at all times. It is often said that models live fake lives and on many occasions I had reasons to believe the saying. Sometimes, it becomes a challenge to look real when you’re actually fake. On stage sometimes I got tired of smiling but I still had to because because people were watching; I had to always give them that special smile.

Did you choose modeling as a career or is it just for fun?

For now it is something I do at my leisure because it is difficult serving two masters at a time. It has been tons of fun and I will make it a career when I am done schooling.

Are your parent in support?

Yes.

What can you say about the competition out there and what advice do you have for models?

The competition out there is so intense. Every slim girl thinks she is a model and when many people have the same passion as you do then it gets kind of difficult to attain the height you desire. My advice is just keep doing what you know how to do best. If modeling is really your passion, keep living it no matter how many people are into it and don’t give up or let failure weigh you down; rather, let it make you stronger.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

In the next five years I see myself as Miss Nigeria.

Any regrets?

No regrets yet

