Moet Abebe: I’m not a role model, I’m here to make money – TheCable

Moet Abebe: I'm not a role model, I'm here to make money
The video jockey said this in reaction to social media criticism over a resurfaced video where she was jiggling her bum while clad in a bikini. Moet, daughter of John Abebe, says she's in the entertainment industry to make money and “have fun”.
“It still baffles me that Nigerians are offended by a woman wearing a bikini” – Moet Abebe
